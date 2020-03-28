Rescues on the Runway

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Join the Humane Educational Society Saturday, March 28th, at 6 p.m., at the Chattanooga Convention Center for our annual Rescues on the Runway extravaganza!

Sip on complimentary beer, wine and cocktails while sampling hors d’oeuvres of herbed cheese and sun-dried tomato tartlets; fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil brochettes; and vegetarian spring rolls, while bidding on an eclectic array of silent auction items.

Guests will then enjoy a three-course meal of Caesar salad, barbequed roasted loin of pork served with crispy onions, roasted sweet potatoes and chefs seasonal vegetables (or enjoy a vegetarian or gluten free option). Dessert will feature a decadent chocolate torte or New York style cheesecake.

Dinner will be followed by Chattanooga’s most unique runway show which features touching stories of former shelter pets who have found their forever homes, as well as some great companions who are available for adoption.

After the runway show bid on fantastic live-auction items to make a difference for homeless animals in our community.

Be sure to stay for the After-Party and dance the night away

