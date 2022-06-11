Rescues on the Runway

to

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Rescues on the Runway 2022 will include a cocktail hour, socializing with adoptable ambassador dogs, puppies, and kittens whose lives you have saved by supporting the shelter. You will enjoy a three-course meal, with vegetarian options available. After dinner, Chattanooga's most unique runway show featuring stories of hope, kindness, and community takes center stage. You will meet the rescue animals saved by the work of HES and the people who make it happen. Of course, animals will be strutting their stuff on the runway too!

After the show, you will have an opportunity to bid on live auction items and save lives while you're at it. We also have an online silent auction that will go live closer to the event - stay tuned! We have hundreds of items donated by local businesses. Every item you win makes a difference for the animals who need it most!

Info

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2022-06-11 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 12, 2022

Friday

May 13, 2022

Saturday

May 14, 2022

Sunday

May 15, 2022

Monday

May 16, 2022

Tuesday

May 17, 2022

Wednesday

May 18, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours