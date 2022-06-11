× Expand Human Educational Society Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga proudly presents the most unique runway show in the city---Rescues on the Runway! Join us for a night of drinks, dinner, dalliances and do-gooding.

Rescues on the Runway 2022 will include a cocktail hour, socializing with adoptable ambassador dogs, puppies, and kittens whose lives you have saved by supporting the shelter. You will enjoy a three-course meal, with vegetarian options available. After dinner, Chattanooga's most unique runway show featuring stories of hope, kindness, and community takes center stage. You will meet the rescue animals saved by the work of HES and the people who make it happen. Of course, animals will be strutting their stuff on the runway too!

After the show, you will have an opportunity to bid on live auction items and save lives while you're at it. We also have an online silent auction that will go live closer to the event - stay tuned! We have hundreds of items donated by local businesses. Every item you win makes a difference for the animals who need it most!