RESPECT THE RUNWAY: A Showcase of Regina James Fashion

An intimate runway preview of Regina James Spring|Summer 17 Collection presented by emerging fashion designer Veatrice Conley will take place Sunday, March 19th, 2017 at The Dwell Hotel in Downtown Chattanooga. Doors will open at 3pm with a classy Champagne Mixer and Runway Show starts at 3:30pm. Intro of Runway by Shay McCowan of 364 Enterprise. This will be a sophisticated showcase and tickets will be limited. Online ticket sales only at www.eventbrite.com. Attire is Cocktail Chic.
Info
The Dwell Hotel 120 E. 10th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map