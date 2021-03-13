Resume Preparation & Interviewing Skills Workshop

Whether you’re looking for a new job, hoping for a promotion, trying to join a board or get selected for a leadership program, a stellar application, resume, and interview will be part of the selection process.

Through this workshop, you will receive a high level overview of the corporate world’s perspective on resumes and interviewing and you will broaden your perspective as to what employers and hiring managers expect of job applicants. This will help you to strategize and be better prepared as you develop your resume and prepare for interviews. You will learn to differentiate yourself and stand-out from a pool of resumes, and you will also learn best practices and tips for a successful interview with an HR recruiter, a hiring manager, a panel, including in virtual and recorded environments.

Please note: this workshop has limited virtual seating as the preference is small to medium size groups, so register as soon as possible. Participants will be entered to win a 1:1 personalized consultation of up to 60 minutes with the instructor.

Please have a copy of your resume to work along and a learning attitude!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/13/resume-preparation-interviewing-skills-workshop

About the instructor:

Velvet Hernandez-Johnson, a Guatemalan native, came to the United States as an international college student. She graduated with a degree in International Studies and Marketing from Harding University and completed a MBA from UTC. Velvet has a long tenure career at one of the largest Chattanooga-based insurance companies. During her free time, she enjoys community and volunteer work. Her main passions are in women's and children's advocacy, arts, and culture. She is a volunteer-technology teacher for La Paz and Tech Goes Home and serves on the board of The Creative Discovery Children's museum. Velvet is also a strategic partner to Irie Love, her daughter’s initiative to provide care packages to Guatemalan children who work instead of attending school. In 2012, she was a recipient of La Paz Chattanooga Latino Leadership Award. And in 2014 she was recognized nationally as a Hispanic Young Achiever by the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility. Hernandez-Johnson’s attributes her success to her parents for instilling a strong work ethic and love for people. She believes that sharing our talents with others in the community enriches the lives of all involved. Velvet lives with her husband, Eugene, and daughter, Irie, in Lookout Mountain GA.