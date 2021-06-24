The Retro-Politan Summer Film Series: 'Quarantine Breakout Edition'

Every Thursday at 6:30pm, films on a particular monthly theme will entertain & delight viewers upstairs in the 'Cine-Nabe Room'* of Heritage House Arts & Civic Center.

* (that's "film speak" for "community movie theater")

● NOTE: Due to licensing requirements, we can only provide a vivid description of the film (without title, character names, or distributor name) -- but we'll try and make it as easy to figure out as possible! :-)

● ALSO: Due to very limited seating (in conjunction with CinemaSafe distancing guidelines), all Guests will be required to kindly “check-in” online by sending a brief email to:

retropolitan4@gmail.com

. . . OR by leaving a message on the Heritage House voicemail AT:

(423) 855-9474

[When messaging, MovieGoers should state how many will be attending (up to four people per party) and which film they are interested in seeing. - thx!]

Now for the GOOD part -- our next three FREE Thursday film screenings . . .

THURSDAY, JUNE 24th: You probably never knew you missed 'drive-time congestion' so much, did you? In the original version of this action-filled comic heist caper from the Flower Power era, a grand plan to steal a gold shipment from the very streets of Turin, Italy is hatched -- by creating a traffic jam via a fleet of -- what else? Mini-Cooper cars!

[Rated 85% by audiences on RottenTomatoes]

* Heritage House doors open at 6pm

** Feature starts promptly at 6:30pm

*** Rated 'G'

**** Running time: 1 hr., 39 min.

JULY 2021: LIVES TO INSPIRE -- AND MAKE YOU STAND UP & CHEER!

THURSDAY, JULY 1st: The true story of the player-turned-coach who led the U.S. hockey team to victory over the seemingly invincible Soviets at the 1980 Olympics.

[Rated 90% by audiences on RottenTomatoes]

* Heritage House doors open at 6pm

** Feature starts promptly at 6:30pm

*** Rated 'PG'

**** Running time: 2 hr., 15 min.

THURSDAY, JULY 8th: The epic story of the original Mercury 7 astronauts and their no-frills, seat-of-the-pants approach to the space program which eventually led to landing a man on the moon.

[Rated 96% FRESH on RottenTomatoes]

* Heritage House doors open at 6pm

** Feature starts promptly at 6:30pm

*** Rated 'PG'

**** Running time: 3 hr., 13 min (+ 15' intermission :-)

ABOUT the RETRO-POLITAN FILM SERIES: Heritage House began screening films in the fall of 2012 as a monthly ‘Film Noir' movie series. It has since evolved through many different incarnations to now encompass classic, international, and contemporary indie fare.

DEALING WITH THE COVID-19 QUARANTINE: Heritage House took their film series ONLINE in March of 2020 by streaming each week one of a series of classic public domain films via their HERITAGE HOUSE - WEST Facebook site -- a tradition that continues today AT:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/HeritageHouseArtsandCivicCenter/videos/

We hope you can join us for one or more of these fun-filled evenings --

-- "Let's MOO-vie!"

Kris Jones

Film Series Curator

Heritage House

Arts & Civic Center