Return to Light: An Inner Exploration of Spring (Day Retreat)

× Expand Crabtree Farms Celebrate spring at the farm with a self-care day!

Spring is a time for planting seeds and to prepare our soil for the seeds to grow.

Much like our vegetable and flower beds, we too begin to grow anew at this change of season.

Join Alex and Eden from Mune Studio for a transformational day retreat.

We will honor our journey through winter and begin to feed our seeds to sprout in spring.

This retreat will include nature immersion, guided movement & breath, shamanic journey, and community.

During our day together you will have developed a deeper understanding of the energetics of spring and how it shows in your life. Plus gain tools to manifest and propel yourself forward, leaving behind what isn't necessary.

Nutritious lunch will be served as well as healthy snacks.

We look forward to seeing you in our preparation for the Spring Equinox.

What to bring:

Yoga mat

Any props to keep you comfy - pillows, bolsters, blankets, etc.

Dress in layers- as we will be inside and out

Journal to take notes & write your experiences

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.