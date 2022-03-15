Reverend Horton Heat with Hillbilly Casino

× Expand John Dooley Reverend Horton Heat

Doors: 6 PM

Show: 7 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

Loaded guns, space heaters, and big skies. Welcome to the lethal littered landscape of Jim Heath’s imagination. True to his high evangelical calling, Jim is a Revelator, both revealing & reinterpreting the country-blues-rock roots of American music. He’s a time-traveling space-cowboy on an endless interstellar musical tour, and we are all the richer & “psychobillier” for getting to tag along.

Jim Heath & Jimbo Wallace have chewed up more road than the Google Maps drivers. For twenty-five Psychobilly years, they have blazed an indelible, unforgettable, and meteoric trail across the globe with their unique blend of musical virtuosity, legendary showmanship, and mythic imagery.

Listening to the REVEREND HORTON HEAT is tantamount to injecting pure musical nitrous into the hot-rod engine of your heart. The Reverend’s commandants are simple.

ROCK HARD,

DRIVE FAST,

AND LIVE TRUE.