Reverend Horton Heat with Hillbilly Casino

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 6 PM

Show: 7 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

Loaded guns, space heaters, and big skies. Welcome to the lethal littered landscape of Jim Heath’s imagination. True to his high evangelical calling, Jim is a Revelator, both revealing & reinterpreting the country-blues-rock roots of American music. He’s a time-traveling space-cowboy on an endless interstellar musical tour, and we are all the richer & “psychobillier” for getting to tag along.

Jim Heath & Jimbo Wallace have chewed up more road than the Google Maps drivers. For twenty-five Psychobilly years, they have blazed an indelible, unforgettable, and meteoric trail across the globe with their unique blend of musical virtuosity, legendary showmanship, and mythic imagery.

Listening to the REVEREND HORTON HEAT is tantamount to injecting pure musical nitrous into the hot-rod engine of your heart. The Reverend’s commandants are simple.

ROCK HARD,

DRIVE FAST,

AND LIVE TRUE.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Reverend Horton Heat with Hillbilly Casino - 2022-03-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Reverend Horton Heat with Hillbilly Casino - 2022-03-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Reverend Horton Heat with Hillbilly Casino - 2022-03-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Reverend Horton Heat with Hillbilly Casino - 2022-03-15 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 1, 2021

Thursday

December 2, 2021

Friday

December 3, 2021

Saturday

December 4, 2021

Sunday

December 5, 2021

Monday

December 6, 2021

Tuesday

December 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours