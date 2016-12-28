Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show

Music! It's music! Two shows on Wednesday, Dec. 28th - Reggae with Milele Roots at 8:00pm sharp followed by Rock with ReverseFerret. Christian Craan, John Standridge, Michael Salter, Chris Boshers, Linn Robertson Boshers, Paul Porcedu, Jonathan Wimpee, Jesse James Jungkurth, David Wayne DePriest, Allison Waller, Johnnie Fritts and Yattie Westfield. It will be eclectic, copacetic, indeed fantastic. Reverseferret is a Chattanooga band that plays an eclectic assortment of rock, primarily. Doors open at 7.