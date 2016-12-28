Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show

to Google Calendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee, Tennessee 37408

Music! It's music! Two shows on Wednesday, Dec. 28th - Reggae with Milele Roots at 8:00pm sharp followed by Rock with ReverseFerret. Christian Craan, John Standridge, Michael Salter, Chris Boshers, Linn Robertson Boshers, Paul Porcedu, Jonathan Wimpee, Jesse James Jungkurth, David Wayne DePriest, Allison Waller, Johnnie Fritts and Yattie Westfield. It will be eclectic, copacetic, indeed fantastic. Reverseferret is a Chattanooga band that plays an eclectic assortment of rock, primarily. Doors open at 7.

Info

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee, Tennessee 37408 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Reverse Ferret and Milele Roots Holiday Show - 2016-12-28 20:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours