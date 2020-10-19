Revisiting The Passage

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Revisiting The Passage: Ancient Cherokee Art Meets the 21st Century Waterfront

Celebrating 15 years, the Moccasin Bend Lecture Series continues Monday, October 19th at 12:00 noon with “Revisiting The Passage: Ancient Cherokee Art Meets the 21st-century Waterfront.” This virtual panel discussion will feature Bill Glass and Demos Glass, the Glass Studio Artists who lead and created The Passage as part of the 21st Century Waterfront in downtown Chattanooga.

They will be joined by Ken Foster, the project linguist who researched the Cherokee alphabet and translations. Facilitating the panel will be Ann Coulter, with A. Coulter Consulting, and Mary Barnett with National Park Partners. In 2007, Barnett and Coulter created One Road, a documentary short about the creation of The Passage as told from the artists’ perspective. Guests will have the opportunity to submit questions during the talk for live Q and A.

REGISTER HERE - https://bit.ly/2HozuzE - to receive your link to access the live event (required).

Sponsored by Greg A. Vital since 2006, the Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series brings thought leaders and subject matter experts to share stories and experiences related to National Parks, conservation, history, American Indian culture, and much more.

Photo of The Passage courtesy of Mike Talplacido.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Revisiting The Passage - 2020-10-19 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Revisiting The Passage - 2020-10-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Revisiting The Passage - 2020-10-19 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Revisiting The Passage - 2020-10-19 12:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 19, 2020

Tuesday

October 20, 2020

Wednesday

October 21, 2020

Thursday

October 22, 2020

Friday

October 23, 2020

Saturday

October 24, 2020

Sunday

October 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours