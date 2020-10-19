Revisiting The Passage: Ancient Cherokee Art Meets the 21st Century Waterfront

Celebrating 15 years, the Moccasin Bend Lecture Series continues Monday, October 19th at 12:00 noon with “Revisiting The Passage: Ancient Cherokee Art Meets the 21st-century Waterfront.” This virtual panel discussion will feature Bill Glass and Demos Glass, the Glass Studio Artists who lead and created The Passage as part of the 21st Century Waterfront in downtown Chattanooga.

They will be joined by Ken Foster, the project linguist who researched the Cherokee alphabet and translations. Facilitating the panel will be Ann Coulter, with A. Coulter Consulting, and Mary Barnett with National Park Partners. In 2007, Barnett and Coulter created One Road, a documentary short about the creation of The Passage as told from the artists’ perspective. Guests will have the opportunity to submit questions during the talk for live Q and A.

REGISTER HERE - https://bit.ly/2HozuzE - to receive your link to access the live event (required).

Sponsored by Greg A. Vital since 2006, the Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series brings thought leaders and subject matter experts to share stories and experiences related to National Parks, conservation, history, American Indian culture, and much more.

Photo of The Passage courtesy of Mike Talplacido.