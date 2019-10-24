REVIVE: An Educational Movement!

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Educational consultant and former Hamilton County teacher, Christopher Morris, will launch REVIVE: An Educational Movement at the Edney Innovation Center on Thursday, October 24th. This event is the first in a series of leading-edge discussions that will cast a new vision for area educators.

