Educational consultant and former Hamilton County teacher, Christopher Morris, will launch REVIVE: An Educational Movement at the Edney Innovation Center on Thursday, October 24th. This event is the first in a series of leading-edge discussions that will cast a new vision for area educators.
REVIVE: An Educational Movement!
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
