Rhyme N Chatt's 20th Anniversary Throwback Poetry Show

The Mill Chattanooga 1601 Gulf Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Put on your 90s gear and come celebrate 20 years of poetry and music with Rhyme N Chatt! This show features local poets and performers with a live band. The show is an interactive PG-13 show. You must be 21 to enter. Food and drink are available for purchase.

Info

The Mill Chattanooga 1601 Gulf Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
