Rhythm & Remedy Fest

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for a festival that is designed to celebrate the local community and focus on things that can bring us together. We believe a remedy can be found in a meal, a drink, a song, a friendship, and especially a community. Local food and beverages will be on showcase with a collection of Chattanooga music providing the live soundtrack! A highlight remedy will be hemp and all its unique and growing uses. Come enjoy the rhythm and experience all the remedies!

