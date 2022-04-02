Richard Daigle & the Average Joes

× Expand Richard Daigle Richard Daigle

Richard Daigle and the Average Joes is a new group based out of Chattanooga performing original songs by Daigle and covers mostly from the 70s. Daigle’s songs are in there Americana/country/folk genres and are quirky, funny and poignant. His material is largely influenced by John Prine, who he interviewed and had dinner with years ago when he was a reporter for a daily paper in coastal Georgia and Prine had just begun Oh Boy Records. Daigle is a retired writer/editor and longtime guitar player who has directed his creative juices into songwriting for the last several years. He released his first album, “Average Joe,” in 2020 and is currently recording new material for upcoming EPs. The “Average Joes” that accompany Daigle are far from average musicians. Cellist/bassist Conrad Hyde and lead guitar player Daniel Foster are top notch local musicians who are both in high demand. Conrad has had 40 years of classical music experience on the cello and has played cello and bass over the years in Chadek, Stroud, Forte Strings and many other bands…more than he can remember. A self-proclaimed “artist first,” Daniel is the only child of two locally accompanied musicians. At age 25, he is an accomplished songwriter and seasoned, versatile guitarist and bass player able to effortlessly move from rock to country or Americana genres with clean licks and riffs that any guitar player would admire. In addition to playing in Average Joes, he currently has two other bands, Havoc and Meloncallie.

www.richarddaigle.com

Show at 8:00 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.