Richard Henson Faculty Recital

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Richard Henson, adjunct professor in the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, will present a faculty recital on Monday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in Ackerman Auditorium and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880.

