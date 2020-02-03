Richard Henson, adjunct professor in the School of Music at Southern Adventist University, will present a faculty recital on Monday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in Ackerman Auditorium and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880.
Richard Henson Faculty Recital
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCitizen Cope
-
Concerts & Live MusicLive Jam Session with Freddy Mc & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
Concerts & Live MusicRan Adams & Friends
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsTake Five
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Education & LearningImprov at Work
-
Education & LearningGet Started Making Helpful Videos
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAn Evening with Joe Robinson
Thursday
-
Education & Learning Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsHuman Trafficking Training
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Education & Learning Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsHuman Trafficking Training
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Friday
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery at Blackwell Winter Show
-
Comedy Talks & ReadingsBrent Forrester's Comedy Knowledge Drop
-
Theater & DanceAugust Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean"
-
Concerts & Live MusicFranki Valli & The Four Seasons
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Carrington
-
Saturday
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkA Cold One Beerfest
-
-
Education & LearningCozy Tee Embroidery
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Black Jacket Symphony
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceAugust Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean"
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonthly Jazz Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicSouthern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra
Monday
-
Education & LearningWant to Publish Your Work? Learn to Edit First
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningRelief Printing: Valentine's Day Edition - 2 Part Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam