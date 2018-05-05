Rick Riordan BOOK SIGNING

Demigods are in training?

Have you been to Camp Half-Blood? If you have, then you know about the training you receive to use your demigod powers through tests of wisdom, skill and endurance. Oh, you have never experienced this? Well, you have the opportunity to change that!

Come out to the Chattanooga Barnes & Noble on May 5th, from 4-6pm, as we celebrate Rick Riordan's new release The Burning Maze (Trials of Apollo 3) and have our very own Camp Half-Blood! There will be a scavenger hunt, games, activities and prizes! Plus, you will have the chance to meet Mr. Riordan at his book-signing!

This is also an opportunity to help the Epilepsy Foundation Southeast Tennessee raise funds to print an educational coloring book that helps children to gain understanding about Epilepsy! Just mention them at checkout and a percentage of your purchase will be donated to them. You can also shop online at barnesandnoble.com and use the BookFair ID #12365607.

Monsters Beware, the demigods are in training!