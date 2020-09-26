Rick Rushing

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Rick Rushing

We will be celebrating German Oktoberfest all day on Saturday, then transitioning to the blues for the evening! A free show by Rick Rushing for ages 21+.

Social distancing with mask enforcement per county regulations.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
16154966070
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rick Rushing - 2020-09-26 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rick Rushing - 2020-09-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rick Rushing - 2020-09-26 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rick Rushing - 2020-09-26 20:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

September 22, 2020

Wednesday

September 23, 2020

Thursday

September 24, 2020

Friday

September 25, 2020

Saturday

September 26, 2020

Sunday

September 27, 2020

Monday

September 28, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight