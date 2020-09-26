Rick Rushing
We will be celebrating German Oktoberfest all day on Saturday, then transitioning to the blues for the evening! A free show by Rick Rushing for ages 21+.
Social distancing with mask enforcement per county regulations.
to
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
