Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers

to

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers 

You'll be feelin' groovy at our upcoming concert featuring the talents of Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers, coming up this Thursday on our beautiful riverfront lawn!

Their previously scheduled concert was postponed in June due to rain, but they're worth the wait.

The group, headed up by singer/songwriter/guitarist Rick Rushing, harnesses the key elements of blues, jazz, rock, and rhythm for what's guaranteed to be a memorable evening on the banks of the Tennessee River.

Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks will be available. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students. For tickets, call 423.267.8534,

Info

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers - 2021-08-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers - 2021-08-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers - 2021-08-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers - 2021-08-12 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 12, 2021

Friday

August 13, 2021

Saturday

August 14, 2021

Sunday

August 15, 2021

Monday

August 16, 2021

Tuesday

August 17, 2021

Wednesday

August 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours