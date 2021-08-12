Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers

You'll be feelin' groovy at our upcoming concert featuring the talents of Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers, coming up this Thursday on our beautiful riverfront lawn!

Their previously scheduled concert was postponed in June due to rain, but they're worth the wait.

The group, headed up by singer/songwriter/guitarist Rick Rushing, harnesses the key elements of blues, jazz, rock, and rhythm for what's guaranteed to be a memorable evening on the banks of the Tennessee River.

Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks will be available. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students. For tickets, call 423.267.8534,