Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers

Join us this Saturday for music under the stars, as our Campfire Concert Series continues! Sponsored by Tremont Tavern and Hutton and Smith Brewery, our concert series is perfect for enjoying some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer.

We’ll welcome Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers, a blues trio from Chattanooga “harnessing key elements of Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm to create synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness.”

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for the public. Your ticket includes beer, entertainment, and the option to camp on our property for the night. Don’t forget to bring your camp chair or picnic blanket for the concert. The weather looks like it will be perfect!