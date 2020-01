Drawing inspiration from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Guy and Eric Clapton among others, Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers offer a mix of Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm.

Rick Rushing learned the blues down South and comes from a musical heritage most notably Blues/Jazz Legend Jimmy Rushing, vocalist and musician for Count Basie’s Big Band Orchestra. “We love the Blues, the Blues is where everything comes from, it is raw and revives the soul, true emotion and creativity.”