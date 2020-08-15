Rick Stone and The Band Of Brothers

With all the negative things we are facing, I'd like to share some encouraging news!

August 15, 2020, we, THE 237 will be hosting a BIG St. Jude event at White Lightning Harley Davidson! They are on board folks! White Lightning will provide the venue, food vendor, and BEER VENDOR! Nashville Recording Artist Rick Stone will provide the music. White lightning will also provide auction items! I'll be contacting US 101 very soon to get them on board.....we'll have a short but nice ride , return to White Lightning for the party!

White Lightning will also pay for and have our posters printed!!!

There is still much to do and whatever ideas you have...,now is the time to share.

Together, we can do GREAT things.