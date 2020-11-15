Rick Stone: Veterans, Strings & Stripes
Join Rick Stone and other talented musicians in a celebration of our Veterans.
to
Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
