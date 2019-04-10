Rickey Cole Band

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

An evening of great music and dancing with Rickey Cole Band Live with DJ Keith on the dance floor for Ladies Nite Out. 1/2 off select bottles wine with Slow Roasted Prime Rib Special. Happy hour 4 pm to 8 pm

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
423-499-5055
please enable javascript to view
