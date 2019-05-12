How to Ride a Bike for Kids

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Is your child struggling to learn how to ride their bike? Through step by step, engaging activities we'll help them with their cycling. Our kid-friendly instructors will provide a combination of personalized and group instruction to help overcome fears, teach important skills such as starting and stopping, and help them understand how to maneuver their bike around obstacles. This may be the only lesson they will need! Our fun, unique and proven instruction methods have helped hundreds of kids experience the joy of riding a bike. Students should arrive with their own bike with the training wheels removed. A properly fitted bike is essential for your child's comfort and safety. They should be able to sit on the seat with their feet flat on the ground. How to Ride a Bike for Kids is for children 5-11 years old.

