Ride and Seek! A bike and brewery tour of sorts

The Tap House is celebrating two years in St Elmo and we are pairing up with local bike shops and breweries to make it an adventure you won't forget!!

Teams of 2 to 6 people will leave from the Tap House and bike around central Chattanooga stopping at breweries and bike shops along the way to get their scavenger cards stamped at each location.

- In order to get the card stamped, each team will be required to complete a task of some kind.

- They will also be offered discounted food and beverages at each stop. This is not a timed race!

- Each team that successfully returns to the Tap House with all of their cards stamped will be eligible for prizes at the on-going anniversary party at the Tap House.

- Teams can choose to compete in the Long Ride (roughly 11 miles) or the Short Ride (roughly 7 miles).

- Teams will arrive for check-in at the Tap House between 11:00 and 12:15.

- Long Ride teams will leave at 12:30.

- Short Ride teams will leave at 1:00.

- Park at SunTrust; Party in the Tap House parking lot with live music that evening.