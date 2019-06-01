Ridgedale Baptist Church presents GODSPELL (2012), a high energy Broadway musical based on the book of Matthew. Although Christians will appreciate its deep roots in the Gospel, this show has significant secular appeal. Music from a variety of genres showcases the trials and triumphs of life with which every person can identify. Limited seating is available. Purchase your tickets now! There is also a show Friday, May 31 at 7pm and Sunday, June 2 at 3pm.
Godspell
Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
