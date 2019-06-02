Godspell

Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Ridgedale Baptist Church presents GODSPELL (2012), a high energy Broadway musical based on the book of Matthew. Although Christians will appreciate its deep roots in the Gospel, this show has significant secular appeal. Music from a variety of genres showcases the trials and triumphs of life with which every person can identify. Limited seating is available. Purchase your tickets now!

Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
