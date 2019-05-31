Ridgedale Baptist Church presents GODSPELL (2012), a high energy Broadway musical based on the book of Matthew. Although Christians will appreciate its deep roots in the Gospel, this show has significant secular appeal. Music from a variety of genres showcases the trials and triumphs of life with which every person can identify. Limited seating is available. Purchase your tickets now! Visit the church or our FaceBook page at https://www.facebook.com/ridgedalebaptist/. There are also shows at 7pm on Saturday, June 1 and 3pm, Sunday June 2.