RiffTrax’s Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) are back in cinemas this spring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of RiffTrax Live with three all-new riffs on what are sure to be fan favorites with “RiffTrax Live: 2019.”

Join Mike, Kevin and Bill as they take on B-movie classics: the guy-in-a-rubber-suit creature feature “Octaman” kicks off the series on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST/ 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. PST (live) and Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. local time (rebroadcast).

The second and third films in the series are the Casper Van Dien space odyssey “Star Raiders” and the new HD transfer of the MST3K favorite “Giant Spider Invasion.”

RiffTrax Live: Star Raiders will show in theaters on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST/ 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. PST (live) and on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. local time (rebroadcast). “RiffTrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion” comes to theaters on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/ 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. PT (live) and on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. local time (rebroadcast).

Tickets for the three “RiffTrax Live: 2019” titles can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.