“Exterminate” your boredom as the men of RiffTrax (Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, of MST3K fame) take on one of the most thrilling Doctor Who adventures ever, “The Five Doctors.” Fathom Events, in partnership with RiffTrax.com® and BBC Worldwide North America, will broadcast “RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors” to nearly 700 movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT and tape-delayed to 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. PT, with a rebroadcast on Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Tickets for “RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Event’s website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors” will be shown in your area on Thursday, August 17:

AMC

Eastridge 18

5080 South Ter

Chattanooga

TN

37412

Regal

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Place Boulevard

Chattanooga

TN

37421

“RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors” will be shown in your area on Thursday, August 24:

AMC

Eastridge 18

5080 South Ter

Chattanooga

TN

37412

Regal

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Place Boulevard

Chattanooga

TN

37421

Prior to “RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who – The Five Doctors,” “RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party!” will be shown in movie theaters on Thursday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. PT (MT and PT tape-delayed) with a special second showing on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. (local time).