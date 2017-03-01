The RiffTrax crew (Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, of MST3K fame) return to U.S. movie theaters this spring to slice and dice Samurai Cop, the beloved z-grade action film of the early ‘90s. “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop,” will have cinema audiences laughing out loud as Mike, Kevin and Bill unleash brand-new, hilarious (and cutting) commentary on the titular Samurai Cop and his partner as they journey from a faraway land called “San Diego” to bust up a gang whose stated goal is putting someone’s head on their piano.

From Fathom Events and RiffTrax, “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop” will be broadcast live to movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT/ 8:00 p.m. PT, with a second showing on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Tickets for “RiffTrax Live: Samurai Cop” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 700 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Event’s website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"It’s hard to say exactly what makes Samurai Cop a favorite to us and our audience: maybe the fact that the title character is not a samurai - not even a little. It could also be the terrible black wig he wears for half the scenes in the movie and tries to pass off as real hair. Whatever the reason it must be seen to be believed, " Michael J. Nelson of RiffTrax said.

The film follows a cop named Samurai (with amazing hair) who’s here to kick butt and chew bubblegum. Samurai and his partner, whose main task is to shamelessly mug to the camera, run up against MST3K fan-favorite Robert Z’Dar for some insanely awful and hilarious fight scenes. Decapitations, explosions, poorly subbed-in stunt doubles, mangled dialogue, prominent lion heads and unfortunate banana hammocks abound in a movie made in the ‘90s, but stuck in the ‘80s.

“’Samurai Cop’ is a great way for RiffTrax to kick off a 2017 cinema season,” Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. “Movie audiences know that, year-after-year, laughs at ‘RiffTrax Live’ events are guaranteed.”