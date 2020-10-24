Right Turn Clyde
We will be bringing our high-energy brand of rock n roll to Trish’s! Come out and join us for all your favorite music and the coldest beer in town.
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
