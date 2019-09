The Rightly So is extremely excited to be returning to Flying Squirrel We hope to see you on October 13th at 11am.

The Rightly So is an acoustic Americana duo from Buffalo, NY. Combining the sounds of classic folk and rock with a country feel, their soulful harmonies and familiar melodies create a sound that is unique and captivating. Their sophomore album, Vandura, is available now. For more information, visit www.therightlyso.com.