Rise 2020 is a luncheon showcasing Partnership's Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing program. We will also be honoring distinguished advocates Senator Todd Gardenhire and the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for their proactive role with the deaf and hard of hearing community. Our guest speaker is Derrick Coleman who made history as the first deaf offensive NFL player and is a Super Bowl Champion.
RISE 2020
Westin Chattanooga 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
