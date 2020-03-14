Rise Against Hunger

Hixson United Methodist Church 5301 Old Hixson Pike , Hixson, Tennessee 37343

The North Hamilton Mission Network (Hixson UMC, Burks UMC, Fairview UMC, Grace UMC, Daisy UMC, Soddy UMC, and Sale Creek UMC) invite you to package 40,000+ meals for Rise Against Hunger. You can register at https://rah.secure.force.com/events/homepage?id=7013Z000002zmhpQAA

Hixson United Methodist Church 5301 Old Hixson Pike , Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Charity & Fundraisers
