RISE MLK History Tour with Shane Morrow

Shane Morrow of RISE Chattanooga will lead participants on a tour of downtown Chattanooga highlighting Black life and history.

This event is powered by Bridge City Community Church.

Please note: Masks are required.

About Shane:

Shane Morrow, a Connecticut native, has emerged as one of Chattanooga’s leading advocates in promoting diversity and inclusion of the arts since his arrival in Chattanooga in 2003. He founded and currently serves as Executive Director of R.I.S.E. (Responsive Initiatives for Social Empowerment) Chattanooga, formerly known as Jazzanooga. This organization started as a one-day community festival in 2011 and grew to become a thriving black led nonprofit arts and culture organization. RISE has expanded its services and programs to meet the ever-increasing need for cultural and artistic support for Chattanooga’s creative community of color and women.

Morrow, an accomplished Jazz pianist, music & theatrical director and vocalist continues to merge his passion for performing arts and cultural diversity to make a positive impact within the communities in which he lives. Through his ongoing series of community arts programming and innovative collaborations, he aspires to bring artists and creative people together to pursue a positive future, to inspire youth, and engender pride in our communities through the power of the arts.