RISE Presents: Black Folk Must Vote

Voter ID laws, the purging of millions of voters, our nation continues to feel the deep wounds of the Jim Crow era, leaving our nation’s democratic promise unfulfilled to disfranchised black and brown communities.

On August 24th beginning at 6pm, RISE premieres our exclusive conversation on FB WATCH PARTY & IGTV with Black Folk Must Vote Founder, Ken Smaltz.

BLACK FOLK MUST VOTE (BFMV) is a national nonpartisan, grassroots organization that educates and empowers African Americans to register, vote, and make their voices heard.

PLEASE NOTE:

Though we WILL NOT advise ANYONE on who or what to vote for, we strongly believe it is imperative to promote and educate "the right to vote" process within our community at large.

Join us and get informed.

Co-sponsored in part by Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement