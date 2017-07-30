Rising Artists: The Charismatic Flute

Flutist Charissa Goosey plays works including the Meditation from Thaïs, selections from Bach’s g-minor sonata BWV 1020 and Krebs’ Fantasia for Flute and Organ. The featured work is Mozart’s Flute Sonata No. 4 in C. This performance is part of Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series that features Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians playing works for solo instruments and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Charissa Goosey, 21, was a winner of this year’s Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition, playing the first movement of Reinecke’s Flute Concerto. She studies with Kristen Holritz, Principal Flutist of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera. At six, Charissa began playing the fife and, after switching to flute, won a Gold Cup in flute performance from the National Federation of Music Clubs and was the Principal Flutist of the Tampa Metro Youth Orchestra for two years. She is also a skilled violist and chamber music coach who just returned from a joint tour of Italy with Quattro Colore String Quartet and the SAU select choir. This May, Charissa graduated with degrees in Nursing, Music and Chemistry. She begins work as an ICU nurse this summer.

PLEASE NOTE: This free performance takes place during the worship service. Childcare is provided.