The Rivalry Run

Camp Jordan Park camp jordan pkwy, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Break out your college colors, lace up your running shoes and get ready for a 5K event like no other! It's no secret that the South is home to some of college football's greatest fans. Join us on Saturday, October 7th for a 5K experience that will have your passion running high for your favorite college football team. If you like the tailgating experience, the incredible campus atmosphere on game day...you are going to love The Rivalry Run! When the race is over, the fun doesn't stop! tick around for 4 quarters of fun competition, fan activities, defending your team's honor and lots of prizes.

The Rivalry Run, presented by Langley Roofing, is proud to support the Tim Tebow Foundation and Tennessee's Kids Belong!

Camp Jordan Park camp jordan pkwy, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412 View Map
