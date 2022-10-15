River Cities Industrial and Organizational Psychology (RCIO) Annual Conference

The UTC Master's of Science degree program in Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology invites you to participate in the 18th Annual River Cities I-O (RCIO) Psychology Conference. We look forward to welcoming you back to a fully in-person conference event that promises to be engaging, relevant, and memorable. This year we will be exploring aspects of the many ways in which work is changing. This is not just related to the recent COVID pandemic, but also due to major shifts due to technology, changing demographics, and social and economic demands. As always, we will be exploring many aspects of this thematic domain.

The RCIO conference is a highly professional, yet student- and practitioner-friendly event that provides a positive, encouraging, and up-to-date applied educational experience supported by the science supporting HR and talent and organizational management. For more information and to register to attend, please visit our conference website: https://www.utc.edu/arts-and-sciences/psychology/rcio

