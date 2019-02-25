River City Dance Club

Peace Strength Yoga 3800 St Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

Come get your swing on at River City Dance Club, the home of Chattanooga's swing scene, featuring East Coast, Lindy Hop and Blues. Every Monday! $10 for adults ($8 for students), including lesson and social dance.

