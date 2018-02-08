Granfalloon will be hosting The River City Sessions on Thursday, February 8th. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. and the show will start at 7: 30 P.M. Admission is $5.00. Come out for songs, poems and prose strung with stories and jokes for your delight!

River City Sessions is all about contemporary southern culture, reclaimed and unchained. Here's the inside scoop on the the artists that will be featured...

Nancy Seiters

The night I met Nancy at jam, she sang a couple of numbers and I asked her if she performed and if so what genre. She told me this story... “For awhile I had a rear tire that made a slow clicking sound and for the longest time I wrote waltzy songs to that rhythm. I finally took the car to the shop. When they lifted the car, the tire fell right off. Not only did I get scolded by the mechanic and a stiff bill, I had writer’s block for a month. While I sometimes miss that driving ‘click track’, the tune-up freed my writing.” Due to the nature of their origin, these songs could be coined as “driving songs”. In her sets you may hear the steely turmoil of proselytized souls, the bluesy criticism of road-sign messages, and the ballads of shy lovers. I always was a sucker for a good story. She will be joined on stage by Patrick Duggan and Charles Gaston.

Kimi Carter

Kimi won this year's singer song writer shootout here in Chattanooga. I think her music is best described in her own words. Writing for me started with a way to pass time. I would be bored, so I would write a song. Writing for me now is a necessity. I need to write in order to feel completely and to cope with pain. Now, I am a junior in high school and I’m still writing songs about my crushes and I still perform them for the whole world to hear, if willing to listen. I write music so that others can relate. When I sit down to write a song, I try to have the mindset of, “How can I write for not only myself, but for others as well?” I hope that when you listen to my music, you see yourself and your own life. I hope you see more than just a 17 year old writing about heartbreak, or a joy filled moment. I hope you see more than that. I hope you see yourself in my music.

Brynija Greader

Brynija Loyd, is a student at East Ridge High School and came to our attention through Sybil Baker. She has been writing poetry since the age of 7, her biggest inspiration has been the poet Erin Hanson (e.h) and her mom Nichole Priest