Hang out at the Granfalloon this Thursday, March 8th, for The River City Sessions. Doors open at 7 P.M. and the show will begin at 7:30. Admission is only $5.00 for some literary enlightenment. Come out for songs, poems, and prose strung with stories and jokes for your delight!

River City Sessions is all about contemporary southern culture, reclaimed and unchained. We are especially excited to be in the presence of a Georgia Poet of the Year nominee along with some super talented singer/songwriters. Here's who you will see...

Clifford Brooks -Poet

Brooks was born in Athens, Georgia. His first poetry collection, The Draw of

Broken Eyes&; Whirling Metaphysics, nominated for the 2013 Georgia Author of the

Year Award in Poetry, will be re-issued by Kudzu Leaf Press in 2018. His full-length

collection Athena Departs: Gospel of a Man Apart as well as his limited-edition poetry

chapbook Exiles of Eden were published in 2017, also by Kudzu Leaf Press. Clifford is

the founder of The Southern Collective Experience, a cooperative of writers, musicians

and visual artists, which publishes the journal The Blue Mountain Review and hosts the

radio show Dante’s Old South. He currently lives in northwest Georgia and is pursuing

an MFA in Creative Writing at Reinhardt University.

Krystye Dalton – Singer Songwriter

A rootsy rock soul explosion…

Originally from Phil Campbell, Alabama, Krystye grew up listening to the famous sultry sounds of Muscle Shoals recording artist such as Aretha Franklin, Etta James, The Rolling Stones and The Wicked Wilson Pickett. With her energetic stage antics and prolific song writing she mesmerizes audiences of all ages with her sweat and soul.

Webb Barringer – Singer Songwriter

"Barringer’s lyrical skills are masterful and his songs frequently delve into the realm of the broken and damaged people of the world (aren’t we all, to some degree?) yet there remains an element of hope. The broken and damaged people of the world can heal, given time and inclination. That’s just how life is, and at the end of the day, it’s a pretty fine message." -Marc Michael (The Pulse Chattanooga's Weekly Alternative)