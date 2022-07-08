River Gallery July Exhibit Opening

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Help up celebrate the opening of July's exhibit featuring James Courtenay James, Lee Malerich, and Cynthia Tollefsrud. Sip on some wine, snack on some pastries from Rembrandt's, and enjoy the new collection!

