The Music Ministry of Rivermont will present the Christmas cantata "The Christmas Story" on Sunday, December 17th at the 11:00 service. The service will feature the Chancel Choir and seasonal singers, as well as many guest musicians. Come prepare your heart for the birth of the Christ-child in word and song. For more information, please contact Rivermont's Director of Music, Kim Pringle at kimprpc@gmail.com Rivermont Presbyterian Church is located at 3319 Hixson Pike across the street from Rivermont Elementary School.
Rivermont Presbyterian Church Christmas Cantata
Rivermont PResbyterian Church 3319 Hixson Pike, Tennessee 37343
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Theater & DanceCreative Movement for Bellydance
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoe Bonamassa
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "The Art of Authentic Presence"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicHoliday Vocal Concert
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicAuthor Rhonda Nelson & Little River Band's Wayne Nelson
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Education & Learning Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Gotta Get Up To Get Down: Painting Sunrises and Sunsets"
-
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsConvergence Fine Ceramic Sculpture Exhibition
-
Art & Exhibitions Markets This & ThatConvergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition
-
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Creating a 2018 Vision Board"
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicGene Ingram, Midnight Promise, Jamal Traub
-
Theater & DanceLast Stop Till Christmas
-
Theater & DanceThe Muse of Fire Project: New Plays
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceBurlesque: Alice In Nightmareland
-
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatWreath and centerpiece workshop
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntroduction to Paper Cutting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceDriving Miss Daisy
-
Concerts & Live Music"Messiah" Community Sing-Along
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyMidSouth Symphonic Band Christmas Concert
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels