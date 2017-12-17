Rivermont Presbyterian Church Christmas Cantata

Rivermont PResbyterian Church 3319 Hixson Pike, Tennessee 37343

The Music Ministry of Rivermont will present the Christmas cantata "The Christmas Story" on Sunday, December 17th at the 11:00 service. The service will feature the Chancel Choir and seasonal singers, as well as many guest musicians. Come prepare your heart for the birth of the Christ-child in word and song. For more information, please contact Rivermont's Director of Music, Kim Pringle at kimprpc@gmail.com Rivermont Presbyterian Church is located at 3319 Hixson Pike across the street from Rivermont Elementary School.

