Road Map to Your Dream Home: The Design and Construction Process

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Have you always wanted to design your own home?

This class covers the basics of the home design and construction process. This class will highlight the main phases from conception to completion, so you know what to expect, who to hire, and what questions to ask, so the experience is rewarding and worth your time, money, and effort. Ultimately, you'll walk away with with the confidence to create a home that works for you, your family, and your lifestyle.

About the teacher:

Jenn Smith is a licensed architect specializing in residential projects, both renovations and new construction. She's been an architect in Chattanooga for over 15 years and just recently opened her own practice on the North Shore. Currently, she creates custom house plans for home-builders and home-owners with hundreds of designs under her belt. In addition to house plans, she also assist clients in selecting interior and exterior finishes, including paint colors, floor & wall finishes, cabinetry, counter tops, faucets, light fixtures, and more. Prior to opening her business, she was co-owner of a design-build company with her husband, whose a general contractor. Together they designed and built numerous new construction projects and have renovated over a dozen homes in the area.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
