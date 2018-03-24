Road to Nightfall 2018

The search is on for Chattanooga’s best local act in the 8th annual Road to Nightfall competition! Over the course of six nights, more than 150 musicians from 30 local bands will compete for more than $10,000 in cash, and the chance to be a headlining act in this year’s Nightfall concert series. Additional prizes include everything from recording studio time, music videos, custom instruments, printing, and cash. Join us at the Granfalloon as these bands showcase their unique talents and promote Chattanooga’s booming music scene. Audience members will be exposed to new, local bands cultivating Chattanooga’s music market and vote for their favorites via text message to determine the winners of each night.

The band lineups for the competition nights are as follows:

Friday, March 9th will include Tim Hughes Quartet, Over Easy, Backwater Still, Lenox Hills, IronChief, and the Silver Tongued Devilz.

Saturday, March 10th: Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit, The Foothills, Dream Collective, Hush Money, Webb Barringer, and Subkonscious.

Thursday, March 15th: Dirty Blonde, Hive Theory, 3’s Company, Endelouz, Iron Fez, and Dr. B and the Ease.

Friday, March 16th: Derek Wayne Martin, Danimal Planet, The Afternooners, The Fridge, Ashes Fall, SunSap.

Saturday, March 17th: The Band Antle, Caney Creek Company, Midnight Promise, Connection27, Kindora, Stagger Moon.

The finale will be held at the Signal on March 24th.

Last year, 20,000 text votes were submitted from more than 1000 fans who wanted to know who is Chattanooga’s most promising local act. Past winners have used this experience to widen their fan base and further their musical careers. The competition offers a great chance for these artists to meet, network and help develop Chattanooga’s music scene. Past winners include: Ryan Oyer Band, Function, Amber Fults and the Ambivalent Lovers, Strung Like A Horse, Nick Lutsko, Monday Night Social & WTM Blues Band.

“Road to Nightfall has opened up so many opportunities for Monday Night Social over the last year- we have been hired for many gigs, met tons of fans and gotten to know a bunch of musicians and music professionals.“ Janet McGarity – Monday Night Social

The Road to Nightfall 2018 is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, SongBirds, SoundCorp’s Take Note, Chattanooga Presents, MetroTone, The Soundry, Dagan Beckett Films, EPB City Stream, The Signal, and Wonder Press.

The Granfalloon is located at 400 East Main St. Doors at 7:00 p.m. and showtime at 8:00. Admission is $10 at the door

For more information, check out http://www.gigcityproductions.com/road-to-nightfall-2018/.