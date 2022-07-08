× Expand Glenn Ray Showalter "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical"

For its fiftieth-first summer production, the Signal Mountain Playhouse is thrilled to present "Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.”

Roald Dahl’s works include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which became the musical, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “The BFD,” and “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Matilda is a smart little girl, wise beyond her years, who figures out how to have a great life despite her tacky parents and a mean headmistress. A wonderful teacher at her school rescues Matilda from her loneliness. Another thing to know about Matilda is that she has some special powers that she puts to work when she needs to.

Directing is Garry Posey with Mike Lees as musical director; Marcia Smith as accompanist; Lindsay Fussell as choreographer; and Nicholas Hartline as conductor for the Playhouse Orchestra.

Leading performers include Bea Burbank, as Matilda; Roger Cass and Valerie Duke as Bea’s parents, the Wormwoods; Dani Clark as the awful Trunchbull; and Maddie Meier as the lovely Miss Honey.

Show dates are Friday and Saturday evenings in July – July 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30. Curtain is at 8 pm, but the box office opens at 6 pm for those who wish to buy tickets and place lawn chairs early. (It’s recommended that patrons bring lawn chairs for comfort.) Tickets are sold at the door only and run $5 for kids 12 and under and $15 for all others. The Playhouse accepts cash or checks only, please.

The Playhouse amphitheater is located on the corner of Rolling Way and James Boulevard. Rolling Way is the street that intersects with Highway 127 N (Ridgeway Avenue) at the Police and Fire Departments. Parking is available in the Town Complex. Porta Potties are available on Playhouse grounds including a handicapped accessible one. For those who are disabled, parking is available also on Playhouse grounds. Just remove the orange cones on Rolling Way and drive into the Playhouse and replace the cones. Handicapped parking is marked.

Snacks such as pizza, popcorn, soft drinks, candy, etc. can be bought in the concession stand.

For more information, go to www.smph.org, the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook; email signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com; or call (423) 763-7219.