Stop stressing about finding the perfect group activity for adults and sign up for a Chattanooga scavenger hunt today! On Scenic City, you and your friends will venture off on a Chattanooga walking tour to different landmarks, to learn about the history, culture, and art Chattanooga has to offer. Along the way, you’ll participate in various challenges to find out who will be crowned the scavenger hunt king!

These scavenger hunts aren’t just for friend groups, they are the perfect bachelor and bachelorette idea in Chattanooga too! With customized roles, you can be anything from a Toastmaker to a Bridezilla, but whatever you choose you are sure to have a good time. Feeling thirsty? No problem, the hunts will take you by all the local hotspots where you can pop in and raise a glass to the soon-to-be newlywed!

We’ve got you covered for Chattanooga team building activities too. Get out of the office and into some lively entertainment as teams compete against each other on your Let’s Roam Chattanooga scavenger hunt. Learn about your coworkers as you learn intriguing facts about Chattanooga, it’s a real win-win for the ultimate corporate event!

Some highlights to look forward to include: Hunter Museum, Read House Hotel, Sculpture Garden.

There’s other hunts in the area too! Such as: Atlanta Perspectives, Knoxville's Perfect Blend, and Music Row & Vanderbilt.

Here is some more info about this hunt:

South of the Tennessee River you'll find one of the most scenic cities anywhere in America. On this fun-filled Chattanooga scavenger hunt, loop around the city center in search of storied buildings, epic sculptures and lovely river views.How does the Hunter Museum span generations? What's the most literary hotel in Tennessee? Find out on this scavenger hunt of Chattanooga!