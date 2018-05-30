Roanoke
Songbirds North 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Art & Exhibitions Business & CareerIntroduction to Calligraphy
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
Education & LearningSew What - Introduction to E-Textiles
Education & Learning Talks & Readings"Diet-betes" and Hypertension
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Art & ExhibitionsOpening Reception With Karen LaMonte
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriter Showcase with Larry Fleet, Phillip White and Friends
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Education & LearningSew What - Introduction to E-Textiles
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
Concerts & Live MusicThe Pickup Lions
Kids & Family Theater & DanceMuse of Fire Project's New Plays
Education & Learning Home & GardenRain Barrel Class
Sunday
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatRuritan Club Open Car Show
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: The Violin Times Three
Concerts & Live MusicLily Rose
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White
Festivals & FairsStreet Food Festival
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Monday
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Business & Career Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsLeveraging Social Media for Business
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningIntroduction to Portrait Sculpture with Maria Willison
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicShawnessey Cargile