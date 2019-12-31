Roaring 2020 NYE Speakeasy Party

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Roaring 2020 NYE Speakeasy Party with Live Jazz David Anthony and Paul Stone in The Coconut Room and DJ Keith on The Dance Floor. 4 Course Dinner with Choice of Slow Roasted Prime Rib or Grilled Salmon with champagne and party favors

